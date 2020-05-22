National security legislation for HKSAR "highly necessary": spokesperson

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- It is highly necessary for China's national legislature to establish and improve the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to safeguard national security, a spokesperson said Thursday.

The deliberation of a draft decision on the legislation has been included in the agenda of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress, scheduled to open on Friday, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the session, told a press conference.