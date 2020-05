BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The China-U.S. relationship is now at a critical juncture and it is key for both sides to insist on non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, a spokesperson for the annual session of China's national legislature said Thursday.

Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the third session of the 13th National People's Congress, made the remarks at a press conference.