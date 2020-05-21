Survey shows Chinese youth pay more attention to "two sessions"

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- A recent survey by China Youth Daily found that most of the young respondents said they will pay more attention to this year's "two sessions" than in previous years.

The "two sessions" are the country's key annual political sessions of the National People's Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, which have been postponed until this week because of the COVID-19 epidemic.

While 66.4 percent of the respondents in a previous survey conducted before last year's "two sessions" said they were interested in the political events, this year's sessions have drawn the attention of more than 88.1 percent of respondents.

"At a time of unprecedented epidemic prevention and control, people around me paid special attention to when the 'two sessions' will open," said Liu Wei, a respondent of this year's survey who works in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province. "Once the dates were set, I felt reassured because it's a very positive signal."

This year's survey, covering 1,984 respondents aged between 18 and 35, showed that livelihoods and employment are young people's top concern on the agenda of the sessions, which are followed by income, economic development, tax and fee cuts, healthcare and poverty relief.

Liu wants to buy a house in Hangzhou and has been following topics on income and housing. "The epidemic did hit the economy. I hope the 'two sessions' will roll out favorable policies to relieve the pressure on young people."