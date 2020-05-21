China's Jilin province reports no new COVID-19 cases

CHANGCHUN, May 21 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic cases were reported in northeast China's Jilin Province on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

As of Wednesday, the province had reported a total of 133 confirmed locally transmitted cases, including two deaths and 106 who had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

There are still 25 patients receiving treatment in hospital, with three in severe condition, all in the city of Jilin, and 1,264 people in close contact with the locally transmitted cases under medical observation.