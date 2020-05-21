Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Trump says to finish preventative hydroxychloroquine regimen "in a day or two"

(Xinhua)    09:31, May 21, 2020

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will finish his preventative hydroxychloroquine regimen "in a day or two."

"I think the regimen finishes in a day or two. I think it's in two days," Trump told reporters at a White House event.

The comments came two days after he announced he had taken the anti-malaria drug on a daily basis for some two weeks as a preventative measure against the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Trump has frequently touted hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for the coronavirus, despite warnings that it can cause heart problems.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned last month against the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for COVID-19 "outside of the hospital setting or a clinical trial due to risk of heart rhythm problems."

"Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have not been shown to be safe and effective for treating or preventing COVID-19," the FDA said in a release. "They are being studied in clinical trials for COVID-19."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York