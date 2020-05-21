China's economic, social fundamentals remain stable despite epidemic: spokesman

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The fundamentals of China's economic and social development have remained stable despite unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, a spokesman for the annual session of the country's top political advisory body said Wednesday.

The Chinese economy, facing grave and complex circumstances, has shown its advantage of super-large scale as well as strong resilience, huge potential and maneuver room, Guo Weimin, spokesman for the third session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, told a news conference in Beijing.

China has promptly introduced a raft of policies and measures to mitigate the virus impact, strengthened targeted counter-cyclical adjustments, and offered practical support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, Guo said.

"We believe we will overcome the difficulties and obstacles with unity and concerted efforts," he said, adding that China will surely achieve stable economic and social development.