China's reunification cannot be stopped by any force: spokesperson

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- National reunification is critical to the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and cannot be stopped by anyone or any force, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when asked to comment on what Tsai Ing-wen, leader of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority, said about cross-Strait relations in her address earlier in the day.

"Taiwan independence" goes against the tide of the times and it is a path to nowhere, Ma said.

"We uphold the fundamental guideline of 'peaceful reunification and one country, two systems,' and we are willing to create vast space for peaceful reunification, but we will definitely not leave any room for separatist activities aimed at 'Taiwan independence' in any form," he said.

"We have a firm will, full confidence and sufficient capabilities to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will never tolerate any attempt to split the country or any interference in China's internal affairs by any external force," Ma said.

The current developments of cross-Strait relations are complex and grave, Ma said, noting that the DPP authority refuses to recognize the 1992 Consensus that embodies the one-China principle, thus unilaterally undermining the political foundation for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

According to Ma, certain Taiwan politicians try to provoke confrontation and obstruct exchanges and cooperation between the mainland and Taiwan, attempting to cut cross-Strait relations geographically and legally.

They have stepped up colluding with external forces to undermine peace across the Taiwan Strait, banking on the COVID-19 epidemic to seek "Taiwan independence," he said.

A tiny fraction of "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces have clamored for the so-called "law amendment" and "referendum" in an attempt to seek "de jure independence," he said.

All these moves severely harm the wellbeing of Taiwan compatriots and the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation, severely threatening peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Ma said.

"We will continue uniting Taiwan compatriots, work together to promote cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, enhance the affinity of compatriots on both sides of the Strait, and deepen integrated development of the two sides," Ma said. "We actively support Taiwan businesspeople and enterprises in overcoming difficulties and resuming work and production, and help Taiwan compatriots have more development opportunities and a greater sense of fulfillment on the mainland."

The mainland is willing to, on the common political foundation of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," strengthen exchanges with all political parties, groups and individuals in Taiwan, continue carrying out dialogues and consultations on cross-Strait relations and the future of the Chinese nation, and strive for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, peaceful reunification of the motherland and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Tsai took office in Taipei and started her second term as Taiwan's leader Wednesday.