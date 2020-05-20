Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Chinese schools asked to improve physical education as students return

(Xinhua)    17:08, May 20, 2020

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education has issued guidelines on improving physical education as students return to schools across the country.

After a long period of studying at home, students now have poorer physical health conditions and are eager for exercise, said the guideline, asking schools to adjust their teaching plans accordingly and pay particular attention to physical education.

Necessary epidemic prevention supplies should be provided for teachers and students, the guideline said, noting that sports venues and facilities should be disinfected in a timely manner.

The report also noted that sports activities should be carried out outdoors or in rooms with good ventilation, adding that N95 masks should not be used during sports activities.

Each student should do physical exercise for at least one hour a day, according to the guidelines.

It also stressed teaching health practices and cultivating healthy lifestyles.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

