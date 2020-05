BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Certain politicians from a number of countries including the United States will not succeed in blaming and smearing China over COVID-19 as they did these out of political needs to shift the blame at home, a Chinese spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the third session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a press conference.