China's top political advisory body to hold annual session from May 21 to 27

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's top political advisory body, will open its annual session on Thursday afternoon in Beijing, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

The session is set to conclude on May 27, Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the third session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC, told a press conference.

Amid regular measures to prevent and control COVID-19, this year's session will be shorter than previously planned.