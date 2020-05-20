China's Jilin province reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

CHANGCHUN, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Jilin Province reported four new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, local health authorities said Wednesday.

Of the cases, three were reported between midnight Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday while another was reported after 1 a.m., the provincial health commission said.

No new asymptomatic cases were reported Tuesday in the province, with one still under medical observation.

By Tuesday, the province had reported a total of 133 confirmed locally transmitted cases, including two deaths and 106 who had been discharged from hospital after recovery. There are still 25 patients receiving treatment in hospital, with three in severe condition, all in the city of Jilin, and 1,181 people in close contact with the locally transmitted cases under medical observation.