Factbox: China's progress on business resumption

(Xinhua)    09:55, May 20, 2020

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Amid further containment of COVID-19, China is powering ahead by returning to work and resuming business and production. The following are the latest facts and figures:

-- Daily electricity consumption in the first 10 days of May climbed 5.9 percent from one year earlier, according to data released by the National Energy Administration Monday.

The country's average daily consumption of refined oil reached 760,000 tonnes in March, 80 percent of the level recorded in the same month of last year, while that of coal hit 9.8 million tonnes in March, 95 percent of that registered last year.

-- The number of China-Europe freight trains crossing the inland port of Alashankou in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region continued to rise in the first four months of the year.

Customs authorities in Alashankou supervised 1,211 China-Europe cargo trains from January to April, up 28.28 percent year on year. These trains transported a total of 109,064 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of goods, a year-on-year increase of 37.05 percent.

These figures accounted for 41.47 percent and 41.63 percent of the national total number of China-Europe freight trains and goods transported, respectively, both ranking first in China.

-- As the COVID-19 outbreak has been basically curbed in China, catering companies in Tianjin have gradually resumed business amid strict anti-epidemic measures, welcoming flooding foodies as they return gingerly to restaurants to fulfill their appetites after being cooped up at home for months.

The city vowed to provide customers with coupons worth more than 60 million yuan in sectors including catering to stimulate consumption.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

