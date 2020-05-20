Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 20, 2020
China has extensive cooperation with WHO to fight COVID-19: expert

(Xinhua)    09:47, May 20, 2020

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China has maintained cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) across the board since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, said an expert on Tuesday.

"China has provided updates on the outbreak and the progress of epidemic prevention and treatment to the WHO," Wu Zunyou, a chief epidemiologist with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a press conference.

Wu noted that based on the evolving situation of the pandemic, a mechanism has been established to facilitate communication between China's National Health Commission and the WHO China Representative Office on a regular basis.

China invited WHO experts to the city of Wuhan, once hit hard by the virus, for field visits in January, Wu said, adding that Chinese experts have also actively participated in the discussion of international technological exchanges on COVID-19, which was held weekly by the WHO.

