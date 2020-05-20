China promptly shared information at early stage of epidemic: epidemiologist

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China promptly shared information on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the early stage of the epidemic, a chief epidemiologist of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

China's information-sharing with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other countries had been carried out in an early, quick and transparent manner since the outbreak, Wu Zunyou said.

He made the remarks at a press conference of the State Council's inter-agency task force for the COVID-19 epidemic response.