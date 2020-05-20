Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 20, 2020
China's draft civil code to strengthen property rights protection: experts

(Xinhua)    09:10, May 20, 2020

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- A draft civil code to be submitted to China's top legislature's annual session for review will strengthen property rights protection, experts said.

The draft civil code includes general provisions and six parts on property, contracts, personality rights, marriage and family, inheritance and torts liability.

The part on property of the draft civil code is a continuation as well as an improvement of the Property Law, which went into effect in 2007, the experts said.

By making explicit provisions on property ownership and ensuring strict protection on property rights, it has improved China's legal system on property rights, said Shen Chunyao, director of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

Among the highlights is a chapter dedicated to the right of residence, which gives more protection for people who live in rented apartments.

Meng Qiang, a professor at the Beijing Institute of Technology, spoke of the specific stipulations on solving common disputes among residents, such as illegally erecting structures or occupying passages.

By defining the obligations of relevant departments, the draft will provide a legal basis for solving such disputes, Meng said.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

