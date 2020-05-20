China-funded satellite television project benefits 1,000 villages in Mozambique

MAPUTO, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Government of Mozambique announced Tuesday the conclusion of a project to bring digital satellite television signal to 1,000 villages in the country, which is supposed to benefit over 20,000 families.

The Minister of Transport and Communication Janfar Abdulai made the announcement after reviewing the project in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

"This project is included in the 100 days of governance and now it is totally concluded, here today we are reviewing how the beneficiaries feel with the project and we are able to testify that they are happy, they have direct access to information and we share their satisfaction," said the minister.

He said the project generated about 2,000 jobs in total and trained work force particularly young people to be in charge of the maintenance and provide assistance to the beneficiaries.

The project, covering all the ten provinces and the capital city of Mozambique, was co-funded by China and implemented by the Chinese electronics and media company StarTimes.

The project is part of the resolutions of the Johannesburg Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in 2015, in which the Chinese government pledged to provide satellite television access for 10,000 villages in Africa.