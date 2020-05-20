Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 20, 2020
China's resort-rich province launches online tourism service platform

(Xinhua)    08:45, May 20, 2020

GUIYANG, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Guizhou, a Chinese province known for its landscape resorts and ethnic culture, launched an online platform Tuesday, providing intelligent travel services for tourists with big data and artificial intelligence.

The platform provides information on scenic spots, shopping centers, restaurants and hotels, and tourists will be able to book tickets and get a QR code for verification at the places.

Through the platform, tourists can also get access to information on weather, transportation and tour guides.

The platform, available through a mini-program on WeChat, has covered 415 tourist resorts in the province.

Zhang Yuguang, head of the provincial department of culture and tourism, said the platform will be helpful for the integration of tourism resources, the management of the tourism industry and the handling of emergent cases.

Situated in southwestern China, Guizhou Province has abundant tourism resources such as the country's largest waterfall Huangguoshu, UNESCO world heritage site Mount Fanjingshan and a karst forest in Maolan.

