Lhasa to reopen temples as China's epidemic wanes

LHASA, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, will gradually reopen all temples in its towns and city proper except the Jokhang Temple starting Wednesday as the COVID-19 epidemic in the country has been subdued.

After the reopening, all local temples will not hold clustered religious activities attended by Buddhist believers for the time being, said the city's Buddhist association.

For entry of the temples, local residents in Tibet will need their ID cards while Buddhist believers or tourists from other regions will need both their ID cards and health QR codes. They are also asked to wear face masks and have their body temperatures taken.

The Jokhang Temple, which is currently going through security, firefighting and power facilities renovation and relics protection projects, will not open to the public for the time being, said the association.