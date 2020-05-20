China's Guangdong to reopen kindergartens from early June

GUANGZHOU, May 19 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangdong Province will reopen kindergartens and special education schools starting June 2 as the COVID-19 epidemic in the country has been subdued.

Local kindergartens and special education schools, however, should first pass on-site checks and receive government approvals for reopening, said Wang Chuang, deputy director of the provincial education department, on Tuesday.

The department ordered kindergartens to stagger school start times for epidemic prevention and control.

After checks and approvals, after-school training institutions can also resume offline training starting June 2.

On April 27, the graduating students in the junior and senior high schools in Guangdong resumed face-to-face classes while local primary school students and other high school students returned to school starting May 11.