Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese premier congratulates Honeywell's new project in Wuhan

(Xinhua)    08:40, May 20, 2020

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a congratulatory letter on Tuesday to the opening ceremony of U.S. industrial conglomerate Honeywell's emerging market headquarters and innovation center in central China's Wuhan City.

Praising the company's efforts in building long-term cooperation and achieving common development with China, Li said he expected the headquarters and the center to develop and produce more high-quality products that are intelligent, safe and oriented toward consumer demand to improve people's livelihood worldwide and facilitate social development.

In the face of the economic downward pressure at home and abroad, China's commitment to deepening reform and opening-up and welcoming overseas enterprises to expand investment and cooperation with China will remain unchanged, the premier said in the letter.

Li pledged continuous efforts to create a market-oriented, law-based and globalized business environment where companies of different ownerships, domestic or foreign, are treated as equals.

He welcomed enterprises from all over the world to seize the opportunities in China and better achieve win-win results.

Currently, Honeywell has over 50 wholly-owned enterprises and joint ventures in more than 30 cities across China, including 21 plants.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York