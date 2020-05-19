East China province offers vouchers to stimulate consumption

HANGZHOU, May 19 (Xinhua) -- East China's Zhejiang Province announced Tuesday it would offer vouchers worth 220 million yuan (about 30.97 million U.S. dollars) via online payment service platforms such as Alipay to spur tourism consumption dampened by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The Zhejiang provincial department of culture and tourism said the consumption coupons to be valid throughout the year will be issued for a week starting from Tuesday to accelerate the recovery of the cultural and tourism industry.

Tuesday coincided with China Tourism Day. The department said tourists can use the digital coupons when paying bills with online payment services at scenic spots, hotels and homestays in Zhejiang.

Home to China's internet giant Alibaba, Zhejiang has developed an advanced digital economy. Alipay can support online ticket sales for more than 300 scenic spots, or 80 percent of all Class 5A and Class 4A scenic spots in Zhejiang.

China's tourist attractions are graded based on their quality, with those with the highest quality branded "Class 5A," and the lowest "Class 1A."

Zhejiang's e-coupons can also be used at more than 700 hotels and homestays.