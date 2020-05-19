Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Nasdaq-listed Bilibili posts strong revenue growth in Q1

(Xinhua)    13:34, May 19, 2020

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese online entertainment platform Bilibili Inc. reported 69-percent revenue growth in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020 on the back of a strong rise in user numbers and income from games and e-commerce businesses.

Total revenue reached around 2.32 billion yuan (about 326.4 million U.S. dollars) in the first quarter, an increase of 69 percent from the same period in 2019, exceeding the market expectation, the Nasdaq-listed company announced Tuesday in its unaudited financial report.

Bilibili's average monthly active users in Q1 reached 172 million, up 70 percent from a year ago. Its average monthly paid users also rose 134 percent in Q1 to 13.4 million, it said.

Bilibili in April received about 400 million U.S. dollars in equity investment from Sony Corporation of America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation, to further pursue collaboration opportunities in the entertainment business in the Chinese market, including anime and mobile games.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York