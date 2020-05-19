China's Inner Mongolia reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

HOHHOT, May 19 (Xinhua) -- North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported three new imported confirmed COVID-19 cases from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, local health authorities said Tuesday.

The patients are receiving medical treatment in designated hospitals and all the close contacts have been put under medical observation.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Inner Mongolia reported two locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19, with one cured and discharged from hospital. A total of 139 imported confirmed cases were reported, with 18 still being treated. No asymptomatic cases have been reported in the region by Monday.