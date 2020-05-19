China sets example on boosting int'l cooperation against COVID-19, media expert says

NUR-SULTAN, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese leadership has taken efficient, science-based and transparent measures to ensure the country's great success in bringing the COVID-19 epidemic under control, Serik Korzhumbayev, editor-in-chief of the newspaper Delovoy Kazakhstan, has told Xinhua in a recent interview.

China has openly and timely informed the world of an infectious disease outbreak in central Hubei Province and taken large-scale prevention and control measures, Korzhumbayev said. "We, as journalists, are closely monitoring the situation in China. And we see how the Chinese leadership quickly and effectively coping with the epidemic, demonstrating their capability in economic and social governance."

After being engaged in a tough battle for months, China has brought COVID-19 under control and begun resuming work and life at a fast pace.

"China has repeatedly stressed that the coronavirus is a common problem of all mankind and countries must work together to overcome the pandemic and respond to all challenges and changes. In this regard, China is a great example of how to do this," the expert said.

He recalled that China has made every effort to help countries hard-hit by the virus. Hundreds of Chinese doctors were dispatched to all over the world, sharing their experience in identifying, testing, treating patients and avoiding hospital infections. Tens of thousands of medical supplies were sent to the frontlines worldwide to fight the virus.

The Chinese medical team in Kazakhstan, which visited the Central Asian country in April, has provided invaluable assistance to local doctors, Korzhumbayev said. They have conducted training sessions for ten thousand Kazakh health workers and made contributions to the development of Kazakhstan's national protocol for the diagnosis and treatment for COVID-19.

As the resumption of work and life advances, China is on its way to shake off the impact of the epidemic and business activity began to pick up.

Korzhumbayev said the long-term trend of improvement in the Chinese economy has not changed, adding that the epidemic will not undermine China's drive to end extreme poverty by the end of this year, which has been an important task of the party and the country over the past years.

Regarding China-Kazakhstan ties, the expert said the trade and economic cooperation, which is mutually beneficial in nature, will quickly recover and open up new prospects in various sectors in the post-epidemic era.