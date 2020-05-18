Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Fallacious U.S. targeting of China over COVID-19 groundless: experts

(Xinhua)    14:39, May 18, 2020

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- To shirk its responsibilities for taking inadequate measures and failing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. side has recently ramped up claims that China should be held accountable for the outbreak and has to pay for it.

Such groundless accusations were only meant to seek scapegoats for domestic dilemma in the United States, Chinese experts said.

The 2020 election year in the United States has led some U.S. politicians into repeated moves to maneuver public opinion in an attempt to win the presidential and congressional elections by inciting populism and hatred toward China, said Huang Jin, president of the Chinese Society of International Law.

From a legal perspective, the pandemic is a global public health issue, and there is no such a thing as "state responsibility" of the first country to report cases, experts said, adding that AIDS was first reported in the United States in the 1980s and has spread across the world since then, but the global community has never asked the United States to be held accountable.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China has been fully fulfilling its duties stipulated by the International Health Regulations, as well as honoring its moral obligations, said Kong Qingjiang, head of the School of International Law at the China University of Political Science and Law, adding that China should bear no so-called "state responsibility."

The virus has no nationality and knows no borders, experts said, stressing that only through global cooperation can the pandemic be defeated.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York