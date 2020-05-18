Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese health official urges targeted, effective measures to avert epidemic rebounds

(Xinhua)    10:20, May 18, 2020

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- More targeted and effective measures should be carried out to step up the screening, isolation and hospitalization of COVID-19 patients amid efforts to avert rebounds of the domestic epidemic, a Chinese health official said Sunday.

The nine new confirmed cases reported on the Chinese mainland over the last three days were all from close contacts under medical observation, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference.

In more positive developments, the number of asymptomatic cases under medical observation on the mainland had been declining for 15 straight days, and all COVID-19 patients reported in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province had been discharged from hospital after recovery as of Saturday, Mi said.

The number of patients still hospitalized by Saturday fell to 86 on the mainland, the commission said in its latest daily report.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York