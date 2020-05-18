Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 18, 2020
Palace Museum livestreams Chinese culture to celebrate Int'l Museum Day

(Xinhua)    09:40, May 18, 2020

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, presented its summer views and profound traditional Chinese culture to the public in livestreaming form on Sunday ahead of International Museum Day.

Echoing the theme of this year's International Museum Day, "Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion," the livestreaming was a new way to connect and engage with the general public, the Palace Museum said in a notice.

The broadcasting was available on Chinese news platforms and short video services including TikTok and Kuaishou.

This year's International Museum Day falls on May 18. The main event in China will be hosted by the Nanjing Museum in east China's Jiangsu Province.

