Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China highlights occupational health protection for construction workers amid epidemic

(Xinhua)    09:34, May 18, 2020

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese health official stressed the occupational safety and health of construction workers amid the COVID-19 epidemic at a press conference Sunday.

Fan Jingguang, an official with the National Health Commission, urged the closed-off management of construction sites, ventilation of enclosed workplaces, sanitation and disinfection in workers' living quarters, flexible work shifts and staggered dining times, among other specific measures to guard against COVID-19.

Enterprises should provide workers with standard protective supplies as well as training sessions on occupational safety and health, Fan said.

He also highlighted measures for construction worker protection during hot summer days, including health checkups, shortened working hours and heatstroke prevention and first aid plans.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, more than 58 million people worked in the construction sector in 2018.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York