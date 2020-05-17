China's Heilongjiang cleared of confirmed COVID-19 cases

HARBIN, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province had been cleared of confirmed COVID-19 cases as the last patient was discharged from hospital after recovery on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

No new confirmed or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported in the province on Saturday, it said.

By Saturday, the province had reported a total of 559 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 386 imported confirmed cases.

Also by Saturday, 546 locally transmitted COVID-19 patients and all the 386 imported COVID-19 patients had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

The province still had four asymptomatic cases, according to the commission.

By Saturday, a total of 629 close contacts of locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province and four close contacts of imported confirmed cases were still under medical observation.