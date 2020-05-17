Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's major airline sees traffic rebound in April

(Xinhua)    10:58, May 17, 2020

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China Southern Airlines, the country's largest air carrier, saw a rebound in both the passenger and cargo transport in April, official data showed.

China Southern carried more than 3.84 million domestic passengers in April, up 6.13 percent month on month, and transported 55,220 tonnes of cargo, up 5.04 percent from the previous month, according to the company's report filed Friday to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The airline is shifting its Beijing operational center to a new base, which has a total construction space of 360,000 square meters at the Beijing Daxing International Airport, said the company's Beijing branch.

China Southern plans to transfer all its flights to and from Beijing to the new base by March 2021, and more than 200 airplanes will be in operation in the new airport by 2025, sources with the branch said.

As of April, China Southern Airlines operated a fleet of 856 aircraft.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York