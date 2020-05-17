Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 17, 2020
Chinese bank donates medical equipment to Morocco for fight against COVID-19

(Xinhua)    10:58, May 17, 2020

RABAT, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Morocco recently received a medical donation from the China Development Bank (CDB) to help the North African country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDB said.

The donation including respirators and medical protective masks, arrived on Thursday night in Morocco's Casablanca airport by a flight of Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc from China's capital Beijing, the CDB said on Friday.

Through this kind of initiative, the CDB intends to support the cooperation between Morocco and China in fight against the pandemic and also in bilateral economic and social fields, the CDB said.

