Chinese foundation donates medical supplies to France

(Xinhua)    09:57, May 17, 2020

WUHAN, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Wuhan-based Zall Foundation in central China's Hubei Province that was hard hit by COVID-19 has donated a batch of medical supplies to France to aid the country's fight against the epidemic.

The donation, worth about 3.1 million yuan (about 436,500 U.S. dollars), included 500,000 disposable medical masks and 10,000 medical protective suits. The supplies are expected to arrive in France next week.

Medical supplies including masks and protective clothing are still in urgent need in France although the epidemic situation there has improved, according to Olivier Guyonvarch, consul general of France in Wuhan, who said the donation was a symbol of the deep friendship between Hubei and France.

