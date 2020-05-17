Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 17, 2020
PLA shares experience in COVID-19 fight with militaries from multiple countries

(Xinhua)    09:56, May 17, 2020

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has shared its experience in fighting COVID-19 with militaries from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Africa and Ukraine by videoconference seperately in early May.

The videoconferences focused on exchanges in emergency command, epidemic prevention and control, clinical treatment and diagnostic testing.

The militaries from these countries appreciated China's experience sharing and spoke highly of China's major achievements in battling the virus and the PLA's great efforts in epidemic response.

They lauded China for releasing information on COVID-19 promptly and sharing its experience in epidemic control and medical treatment in an open, transparent and responsible manner.

They also expressed willingness to keep in close contact with the Chinese side and strengthen cooperation in epidemic response.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

