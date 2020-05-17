Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 17, 2020
85 pct of China's medical services resumed amid COVID-19 control: health official

(Xinhua)    09:27, May 17, 2020

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China's medical services have been restored to 85 percent of what they were a year ago amid regular epidemic control efforts, a health official said Saturday.

In some areas, medical services have been fully resumed, said Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission (NHC), at a press conference in Beijing.

To resume normal medical services, the NHC has urged hospitals and medical institutions across the country to strictly implement early detection, reporting, quarantine and treatment of COVID-19 infections, Guo said.

She pointed out that medical institutions were ordered to better manage visits with and accompanying patients, as well as strengthen the scientific protection of medical staff.

Innovative medical service methods, including treatment appointments and one-stop service, were adopted to reduce mass gathering and the risk of cross-infection, Guo said, adding that the internet is also used to effectively provide medical services to patients.

