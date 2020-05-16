Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 16, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's AI infrastructure market surges to 2.09 bln USD in 2019: report

(Xinhua)    16:09, May 16, 2020

China's artificial intelligence (AI) market soared 58.7 percent year on year to 2.09 billion U.S. dollars last year, according to an industrial report.

Data from global market intelligence firm IDC showed that in the period, graphics processing unit servers took 96.1 percent of market share, and the firm expected market value in this sector to reach 6.4 billion dollars in 2024.

According to the report, nearly half of client companies were from the internet sector, followed by service and government industries with 18.4 percent and 16.9 percent, respectively.

Further realizing the importance of technologies including AI, Internet of Things and 5G in the COVID-19 epidemic period, firms in the traditional industries are investing more in IT infrastructure, said IDC analyst Du Yunlong.

Du said a complete ecosystem will help service providers brace for more opportunities and stand out in market competition.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York