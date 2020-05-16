China's artificial intelligence (AI) market soared 58.7 percent year on year to 2.09 billion U.S. dollars last year, according to an industrial report.

Data from global market intelligence firm IDC showed that in the period, graphics processing unit servers took 96.1 percent of market share, and the firm expected market value in this sector to reach 6.4 billion dollars in 2024.

According to the report, nearly half of client companies were from the internet sector, followed by service and government industries with 18.4 percent and 16.9 percent, respectively.

Further realizing the importance of technologies including AI, Internet of Things and 5G in the COVID-19 epidemic period, firms in the traditional industries are investing more in IT infrastructure, said IDC analyst Du Yunlong.

Du said a complete ecosystem will help service providers brace for more opportunities and stand out in market competition.

