China releases list of major logistics firms for int'l transport

(Xinhua)    16:08, May 16, 2020

China has released a list of major domestic logistics companies that are capable of undertaking international transport businesses amid the novel coronavirus epidemic, according to a statement on the website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The move is believed to help ensure smooth international delivery of goods and that the global supply chain is not disrupted due to the disease.

There are 54 companies on the list, with one shipping enterprise, two air cargo firms, two courier companies, four comprehensive logistics firms, 35 road transport enterprises and 10 others mainly providing logistics services for the China-Europe freight trains.

The well-known companies including SF Holding (Group) Co., JD.com and Deppon Logistics Co. were included on the list.

