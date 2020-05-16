Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 16, 2020
Mongolia receives more medical supplies from China

(Xinhua)    16:07, May 16, 2020

Mongolia on Friday received more medical supplies from China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, the Mongolian Ministry of Health said Saturday.

The medical supplies donated by the government and the Red Cross Society of the autonomous region included a negative pressure ambulance and 5,000 N95 masks, the ministry said in a statement.

"We are happy that thanks to prompt actions by the Mongolian government, there have been no local transmissions reported in Mongolia," Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Chai Wenrui said in a speech during the handover ceremony of the donation.

"In addition, no cases of COVID-19 infection imported from China have been reported in Mongolia. I would like to emphasize that this is the result of mutual support and close cooperation between our two countries in the fight against the virus," Chai said.

Mongolian Health Minister Davaajantsan Sarangerel expressed her deep gratitude to the Chinese side for the donation.

In late April, Mongolia received medical supplies such as 100,000 masks, 1,000 protective suits and 200 boxes of test kits from the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

As of Saturday, Mongolia has confirmed 135 COVID-19 infections, including four foreign nationals. All the cases are imported, mostly from Russia.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

