Support for Taiwan firms in mainland amid outbreak promoted

(Chinadaily.com.cn)    12:33, May 16, 2020

Authorities, including the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, issued a circular on Friday about promoting the development of Taiwan-funded enterprises and projects in the mainland in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The document, consisting of 11 specific measures, aims to help Taiwan businesses cope with the epidemic and resume work and production and provide them with the same treatment as mainland enterprises.

The measures include helping Taiwan-funded enterprises increase their capital and production, and encouraging them to participate in the construction of new and traditional infrastructure, according to the circular.

The circular also requires implementing a policy of tax reduction and strengthening financial support for the Taiwan-funded businesses.

