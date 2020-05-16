Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 16, 2020
Cuba not to reopen borders yet: ministry

(Xinhua)    12:16, May 16, 2020

Cuba will not reopen its borders for the moment, its Ministry of Tourism said Friday.

"Borders will not be reopened for the moment, nor will the touristic services be restored, in keeping with guidelines to protect national health security," according to a release on the ministry's official website.

"Cuba is working on the improvement of hotel and non-hotel facilities as well as developing hygiene and health protocols to face the beginning of tourism operations," it added.

Cuban authorities said on Friday that there are currently 4,142 foreigners staying on the island.

On March 31, Cuba announced a decision to suspend international flights as part of its measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Since the first confirmed cases in the country were reported on March 11, Cuba has so far reported 1,840 infections with 79 deaths.

