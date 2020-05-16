Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 16, 2020
WADA confident of CAS decision on RUSADA dispute before Olympics

(Xinhua)    12:15, May 16, 2020

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday it was confident that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will make a decision to resolve the dispute between WADA and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency before the Tokyo Olympic Games next year.

"Now that the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games have been postponed, WADA is confident that a decision will be available well in advance of the Games in 2021. As outlined in March to the anti-doping community, under CAS rules, WADA cannot comment on this pending case or any other pending cases," WADA said in a statement after its second Executive Committee meeting of the year Friday.

WADA's Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) Director, Gunter Younger, gave an update that the I&I had completed its investigation of 298 Russian athletes that it targeted as part of 'Operation LIMS' and has provided detailed case packages to a total of 28 anti-doping organizations. 

