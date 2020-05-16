Chinese envoy calls for unity, mutual trust among UN Security Council members

Zhang Jun (C), China's permanent representative to the UN and the UN Security Council's president this month, speaks during a briefing at the UN headquarters in New York, the United States, March 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

A Chinese envoy on Friday called for unity and mutual trust among members of the United Nations Security Council, while stressing that international community needs multilateralism more than ever before.

"We should strengthen unity and mutual trust and engage in constructive cooperation," Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, told the Council's open video teleconferencing (VTC) meeting on its working methods.

"This year marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. More than ever, we need multilateralism, a strong United Nations, a robust Security Council, and solidarity and cooperation among member states," he said.

"Council members should take the lead in upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the international system with the UN at its core, and the international order underpinned by international law," the envoy added.

"Strengthening communication and cooperation among Council members is the basis for the Council to promote political settlement of hotspot issues. It is fundamental to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the Council's work," said Zhang.

The ambassador said that "China calls on all Council members to take a responsible and constructive attitude, commit to equal-footed consultation, increase mutual trust, dispel misgivings, and seek common ground and resolve differences. On major issues concerning international peace and security, Council members should build broad consensuses, accommodate the concerns of all parties, prevent politicization, and make sure the Council plays a crucial role at critical moments."

Speaking about the Council's responsibilities, Zhang said that "we should focus on the responsibilities of the Council to address prominent and pressing issues that threaten international peace and security."

"The world today faces many problems that are related to peace and security in one way or another. The Council should be focused on its priorities, results-oriented, keep to the right direction, and not become a grocery store that tries to offer everything," he said.

The envoy noted that the Council should concentrate on regional and international hotspot issues, promote political settlement of disputes and continue to keep Africa as its priority.

"We must be committed to addressing root-causes of conflict together with other bodies, ensuring development through peace and promoting peace through development," Zhang added.

"Regarding thematic issues that go beyond the mandate of the Council, the Council should work in close coordination with other UN bodies like General Assembly and ECOSOC (the UN Economic and Social Council). At present, it is imperative to conduct international cooperation against COVID-19, support the secretary-general's appeal for a global ceasefire and immediately lift unilateral sanctions," said the ambassador.

"Bearing in mind the expectation of the international community, the Council should adopt a responsible and constructive approach, prevent politicization and take actions in addressing the negative impact on maintaining the international peace and security," he said.

Talking about the specific working methods of the Council, Zhang said that "we should adhere to impartiality and transparency, and enhance communication and coordination with relevant parties and bodies."

"The Security Council belongs to all UN member states, and discharges its mandate on their behalf. We should heed the views and recommendations of member states, especially the countries concerned, and increase their engagement," he added.

"We should strengthen coordination and communication with other UN bodies, in particular the General Assembly and ECOSOC and other specialized agencies, so as to create synergy in our cooperation. We should work closely with the Secretariat, counting on its professional support and meanwhile providing necessary political guidance," said the ambassador.

As for the role of the Council's rotating presidency, Zhang said that "president of the Council plays a leading role in this regard."

"During Council presidency in March, China reached out to countries concerned and regional organizations for their views before the Council meetings on relevant issues. China maintained close coordination with president of the General Assembly, president of ECOSOC and the secretary-general. Such practices proved conducive to the Council's work, and would be helpful if continued," he said.

"We encourage the presidencies for different months to better coordinate with each other, so as to enhance integrity and synergy, and avoid duplication," said Zhang.

As for the capacity building, the ambassador said that "we should strengthen capacity building to be better prepared in handling emergencies."

"The Council's work is crucial to peace and security of the world. All actions of the Council must be based on rules and have solid legal basis. Meanwhile, China supports the Council in improving itself on the basis of observing the UN Charter and its provisional rules of procedure to better address new circumstances and challenges in discharging its mandate," he said.

Referring to the challenge caused by COVID-19, the envoy said that COVID-19 is posing a formidable challenge to the work of the Council. "The good thing is the Council keeps working and never stops."

"In March, with joint efforts of all Council members and China, we devised new working modalities for emergencies. For the first time, the Council held video conferences and adopted resolutions through written procedures. These practices have enriched the Council's working methods and improved its working mechanism, enabling the Council to deliver tangible results at a difficult time," said Zhang.

"We need to further explore ways to strengthen capacity building of the Council and increase its preparedness for emergencies in the future. Further efforts should be made to provide stable technical support and sufficient conference service," he added.