China's Xinjiang gets movable earthquake museum

(Xinhua)    17:11, May 15, 2020

URUMQI, May 15 (Xinhua) -- A movable science and technology museum about earthquakes has been launched in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

It is the country's first such museum.

Xinjiang's location coincides with several seismic belts, making it one of the localities in China prone to earthquakes. The museum aims to impart earthquake-protection and life-saving knowledge to the public.

The museum employs the technologies of augmented reality and virtual reality to display earthquake-related content. The exhibits are easy to move and assemble and have been installed with wheels, allowing the museum to "move around."

The museum will enter schools and residential compounds to present earthquake-related knowledge in the future, according to the regional earthquake administration.

