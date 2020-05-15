Chinese defense minister in talks with Belarusian counterpart on COVID-19 response

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Thursday spoke over the phone with Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Wei said China and Belarus have been supporting and helping each other during the battle against the epidemic and the Chinese military is willing to continue its cooperation with the Belarusian military in epidemic prevention. The two parties also agreed to prudently advance the exchanges and cooperation between the militaries in all aspects.

Khrenin expressed Belarus' compliments for the great achievements accomplished by the Chinese government and the Chinese military in fighting COVID-19. The Belarusian Defense Minister added that they are willing to carry out exchanges on experience in battling the epidemic with China and will continue to deepen the pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries.