Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 14, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Over 6,000 ancient tombs discovered in China's Sichuan

(Xinhua)    17:08, May 14, 2020

CHENGDU, May 14 (Xinhua) -- More than 6,000 ancient tombs dating back between the Warring States Period (475 B.C.-221 B.C.) and the Ming Dynasty (1368―1644）have been discovered in southwest China's Sichuan Province, local archaeological authorities said Thursday.

The Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute of Chengdu, the provincial capital, said the site is located in southern Chengdu.

Zuo Zhiqiang, who leads the archaeological excavation team said that apart from different types of ancient tombs, remains of residential sites at the end of the Neolithic Age and tens of thousands of cultural relics of a variety of dynasties including pottery, bronze ware, stoneware and coins, as well as pearls of the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean, were also unearthed since March 2015.

"The findings are important for the study of cultural exchanges between China and the West and also the ancient social changes along the Silk Road," Zuo said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York