Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps to invest in transportation projects

(Xinhua)    15:08, May 14, 2020

URUMQI, May 14 (Xinhua) -- The Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will pump investment into transportation projects this year.

The authorities will invest 9.5 billion yuan (about 1.34 billion U.S. dollars) in 60 major road projects, with plans to build or upgrade roads with a combined length of 2,281 km, according to the local transportation bureau.

Of the investment, the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps will allocate 5.7 billion yuan to its areas of jurisdiction in the southern part of Xinjiang.

Work has resumed on a number of major transportation projects in the corps, the bureau said.

