China launches live online system of ocean satellite data

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- A live system of ocean satellite data archive and distribution has been launched in China, according to China Natural Resources News on Thursday.

The massive ocean satellite data system, developed by the National Satellite Ocean Application Service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, has received 838 registered users and distributed data to 161 organizations.

The distribution data received more than 20,000 visits, said the report.

Users can check the daily, weekly and monthly archives and distribution of ocean satellite data on the WeChat account of the National Satellite Ocean Application Service.

The system collects payload data of the Haiyang-1, Haiyang-2 series satellites and the China-France Oceanography Satellite.