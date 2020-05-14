Chinese prosecutors increase efficiency in addressing public complaints

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese prosecutors have taken efforts over the past year to ensure complaint letters and visits involving lawsuits are replied to in a timely manner, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) Thursday.

Procuratorial agencies nationwide received around 971,400 letters and visits from members of the public from March 2019 to March 2020, said Chen Guoqing, deputy procurator-general of the SPP, noting that procedural replies have been given as much as possible within seven days of receiving them.

The agencies provided handling results or progress replies to nearly 139,000 letters and visits within three months, accounting for 99.3 percent of the cases that met the conditions for acceptance by procuratorial agencies, Chen told a press conference.

Procuratorial organs across China started a campaign in March last year to speed up the handling of public grievances, requiring that each letter or visit received should be answered within one week and the handling completed within three months.