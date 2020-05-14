Beijing to ban low, slow, small flying vehicles during key meetings

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Beijing will ban the flying of low, slow and small aerial vehicles around the upcoming annual sessions of China's top legislative and political advisory bodies later this month, local police said Wednesday.

The ban, targeting aerial vehicles and balloons flying for sports, entertainment and advertising, will go into effect between May 20 and 28, according to the municipal bureau of public security.

The flying of such aerial vehicles for other purposes should first receive approval from the military and civil aviation authorities.

The low, slow and small aerial vehicles refer to those which fly below the height of 1,000 meters and at a speed of less than 200 kph, and have a radar cross-section of less than two square meters. They mainly include light and ultralight airplanes, gliders, delta-wing airplanes, hot air balloons, drones and model airplanes.