China, Caribbean countries to enhance cooperation in fighting COVID-19

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China and Caribbean countries have agreed to enhance cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press conference when asked to brief on a special vice-ministerial meeting on the novel coronavirus disease between China and the Caribbean countries that have diplomatic relations with China.

According to Zhao, representatives from China and nine Caribbean countries attended the meeting. The two sides exchanged in-depth views and reached broad consensus on the epidemic control, discussed cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and talked about enhancing coordination in international affairs.

Zhao said the two sides voiced their resolute opposition to the practice of politicizing, stigmatizing and labeling the virus. They agreed to firmly safeguard multilateralism and support the leading role of the World Health Organization in coordinating global cooperation against COVID-19.

The Caribbean countries reiterated their firm support of the one-China principle, and the two sides promised to give mutual support on issues regarding each other's core interests and major concerns. Zhao said China highly appreciates this.

"China will continue to resolutely support the Caribbean countries in their fight against COVID-19," said Zhao, adding that China will share its anti-epidemic experience and treatment plans, provide medical supplies and technical assistance, and facilitate their procurement of medical supplies from China.

Meanwhile, China will continue to explore pragmatic cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, enhance communication in regional and international organizations and make joint efforts to promote relations between the two sides to a new level, Zhao said.