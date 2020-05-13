Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on eco-protection

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to ecological conservation and environmental protection. He has spoken of the issue on many occasions. The following are some highlights of his quotes.

-- Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets.

-- Ecological conservation and environmental protection are contemporary causes that will benefit many generations to come.

-- A sound ecological environment is the basic foundation for the sustainable development of humanity and society.

-- We should adhere to the integrated protection and restoration of mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes and grasslands, and coordinate efforts to strengthen ecological and environmental protection in river basins with efforts to promote an energy revolution, green production and lifestyle, and economic transformation and development.

-- A good ecological environment is the fairest public product and the most accessible welfare for the people.

-- The quality of the eco-environment is the key to building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

-- Economic development should not be achieved at the cost of the ecology. The ecological environment itself is the economy. Protecting the environment is developing productivity.

-- We shall protect ecosystems as preciously as we protect our eyes, and cherish them as dearly as we cherish our lives.

-- The history of civilizations shows that the rise or fall of a civilization is closely tied to the quality of the ecological environment.